Man Set Himself On Fire In Lancaster County Courtroom, Police Say

A 38-year-old man being arraigned for a misdemeanor charge set himself on fire in the courtroom when he learned he was going to be held in the County Prison for a probation violation, police explained in a release on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Stanley Tord Walden, of Willow Street, was at Magisterial District Judge William Benner's office for the arraignment on the terroristic threats charge with his family when he learned his probation officer had issued a detainer and he would be heading to Lancaster County Prison on Tuesday 21 March 2023, according to the release by West Lampeter Township police.

"Before officers could take Walden into custody for the detainer, Walden dumped the contents of a water bottle he had been holding on to himself. Walden then took a disposable lighter and ignited the liquid and himself," the police state in the release.

That's when Walden run towards Judge Benner and the officers in the courtroom with his sweatshirt ablaze, as detailed in the release.

Walden removed it, and darted out a rear exit, where he stopped-dropped-and rolled to knock out the rest of the fire that was burning on himself, according to the police.

Walden was taken into custody and EMS was called. He was then transported to Penn Medicine LGH and later transferred to Lehigh Valley Medical Center burn unit, as explained in the release.

This act of self-immolation appears to have been planned as the "water bottle" is believed to have been full of "rubbing alcohol or nail polish remover, both clear flammable liquids," the police said in the release.

There was no property damage and no one but Walden was harmed.

Detective Sgt. Steven Heinly filed charges of arson and eight counts of recklessly endangering another person against Walden on Wednesday afternoon, 22 March 2023.

Walden has previously been convicted of resisting arrest and under went a court mandated mental health evaluation in 2012, court records show.

He was on probation for a 2021 convict for driving under the influence of drugs and has previously undergone treatment, according to court documents.

