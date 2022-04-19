Contact Us
Horse Escaped From Amish Farm Shot Dead By Pennsylvania State Police: Report

Jillian Pikora
Horse-and-buggy.
Horse-and-buggy. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Two Pennsylvania state police troopers shot a horse dead along a highway, according to a report by LancasterOnline.

The horse had escaped from an Amish farm along U.S. Route 1 and State Road 10 outside of downtown Oxford, an unnamed source told the outlet. 

The troopers from Troop J had been trying to corral the animal around 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2021, before shooting it as it was a  a safety hazard to motorists, Lancaster Online says.

The troopers were reportedly placed on “Restricted Duty Status,” as of Mar. 15, in the midst of an investigation into possible animal cruelty.

Click here to read more from LancasterOnline.

