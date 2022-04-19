Horse Escaped From Amish Farm Shot Dead By Pennsylvania State Police: Report

Two Pennsylvania state police troopers shot a horse dead along a highway, according to a report by LancasterOnline.

The horse had escaped from an Amish farm along U.S. Route 1 and State Road 10 outside of downtown Oxford, an unnamed source told the outlet.

The troopers from Troop J had been trying to corral the animal around 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2021, before shooting it as it was a a safety hazard to motorists, Lancaster Online says.

The troopers were reportedly placed on “Restricted Duty Status,” as of Mar. 15, in the midst of an investigation into possible animal cruelty.

