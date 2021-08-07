Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Lancaster Daily Voice

Homeless Man Charged With Breaking Into Lancaster Courthouse, Toppling Statue Of Columbus

Jillian Pikora
Francisco Rodriguez Jr.
Francisco Rodriguez Jr. Photo Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney's office

A homeless man in Lancaster County has been arrested and charged for breaking into the Lancaster County courthouse and toppling a statue of Christopher Columbus, according to area police.

Francisco Rodriguez Jr., 34, is accused of taking a brick shattering a glass pain door of the Lancaster County courthouse and toppling a bust of Christopher Columbus on June 30.

Rodriguez admitted to knocking over the statue as well as throwing bricks at the doors to both the courthouse and the County probation office.

The total cost of the damage is over $10,000, the statue alone cost $7,868.90.

Rodriguez has been charged with one felony and two misdemeanors for institutional vandalism and possessing an instrument of a crime.

He's being held in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 16 at 1:30 p.m.

This is the third time in a year that Christopher Columbus statues in Lancaster County have been damaged.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

