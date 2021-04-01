Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

GOT HIM! 'Road Rage' Shooter Accused Of Killing PA Mom Nabbed In North Carolina, Sheriff Says

Jillian Pikora
Dejywan Floyd.
Dejywan Floyd. Photo Credit: Robeson County Sheriff's Office

Police in North Carolina arrested a man they say is responsible for the  road rage shooting death of Pennsylvania mom of six Julie Eberly, 47.

Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, NC, was nabbed at the Parkview Apartments in Lumberton, NC, on Thursday around 12:40 a.m., according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. 

Floyd was charged with first Degree Murder and Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Property for the March 25, killing of Eberly near Exit 22 on Interstate 95 North of Lumberton.

A GoFundMe has been started to help her family, as of Thursday it has raised just under $65,000 as of April 1.

The sheriff on March 31 had released more details about the suspect vehicle and doubled the reward for the arrest of the driver.

“The arrest of Floyd is the direct result of law enforcement agencies and the community working together," Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

"The surveillance footage provided to investigators by dozens of cooperating businesses and residents were critical elements in the tracking of Floyd’s path in Cumberland County prior to the shooting and throughout Lumberton and beyond after the shooting. 

"Regardless of the circumstances, no one deserved to be murdered while traveling our nations highways."

Floyd was processed and lodged in Robeson County Detention Center without bond pending a first appearance scheduled for Thursday morning.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org

