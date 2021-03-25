'SENSELESS:' Road Rage Shooting Kills Lancaster County Mom Of 6

A Lancaster County mom of six was killed in what police are calling a road-rage shooting in North Carolina Thursday, authorities said.

Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, and her husband were heading to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina when her vehicle came close to another car while merging on Interstate 95 around 11:30 a.m., Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

That's when the other driver pulled alongside Eberly's, rolled down the window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door, Wilkins said.

"This was an innocent family from Pennsylvania headed to the beach for a vacation," the sheriff said.

"Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered in such a cowardly and senseless way.

"My heart goes out to this family and I ask that everyone reading this stop and pray for this entire family."

The shooter sped off and took Exit 22 before crossing over the bridge coming into Lumberton, according to witness statements.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a possible 2010 model silver or grey Malibu or Impala with dark tinted windows and chrome around the window frame operated by an African American with dreadlocks.

Wilkins said his investigators are looking for any video footage to help with the investigation.

He’s asking anyone with a surveillance system on Fayetteville Road to Exit 22 on I-95 to check their video around the 11:30 a.m. and noon mark and see if there is anything that can help investigators find the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or 911.

