TRIBUTE: Community Remembers PA Mom Of 6 Julie Eberly Killed In I-95 Road Rage Shooting

Generous. Strong-willed. Lively.

This is how Lanacster County mom of six Julie Eberly was being remembered a day after being being shot and killed in what authorities are calling a "senseless" road rage incident on Interstate 95 in North Carolina.

More than $4,700 was raised as of Friday afternoon for Eberly's family on a GoFundMe page, which described the 47-year-old Manheim mom as a "beautiful, loving, generous, and giving person."

"Julie is the epitome of the Hamaker family," another person wrote. "Caring. Lively. And strong-willed."

Funds will go toward helping others and organizations that were close to Julie's heart, the campaign reads.

Eberly was in the passenger's seat of the vehicle, her husband behind the wheel, when she was shot by another driver in North Carolina when their vehicle came close to another car while merging around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

The couple was heading to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina when the incident occurred, and the other driver pulled alongside Eberly's car, rolled down the window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door, Wilkins said.

"This was an innocent family from Pennsylvania headed to the beach for a vacation," the sheriff said.

"Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered in such a cowardly and senseless way.

