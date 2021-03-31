Reward Doubles In Deadly Road Rage Shooting Of Lancaster Mom Julie Eberly

The reward being offered for anyone who can lead police to the person responsible for killing a Lancaster County mom in a road rage shooting has doubled.

Authorities are offering a $20,000 stemming from the March 25 incident on Route 95 in North Carolina killed Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim on March 25.

In addition to doubling the amount, the Robelson County Sheriff's Office released a new image of the vehicle involved in the fatal shooting, described as a silver four-door Chevrolet Malibu, manufactured between the years of 2008-2013 with North Carolina license plates.

The vehicle has tinted windows and chrome trimming around the window frame. The suspect is described as an African American male with dreadlocks.

Anyone who has a business or resides in the areas of N. Elm Street, 16th Avenue, E. 5th Street, Alamac Rd. and South of Lumberton is asked to review their surveillance system for the vehicle in the photograph. Investigators are seeking footage during the time frame of 11:40 am to 12:30 pm on March 25, 2021.

Since Friday, March 26, 2021, local residents who wish to remain anonymous have donated the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office the $20,000 to help the office offer rewards for information leading to the arrest of the alleged murderer of Julie Eberly.

“We are going to aggressively track down the driver of this vehicle. Detectives have worked non stop 24/7 to identify this coward. If you know who it is and who owns this car, come forward NOW. Do not become part of a conspiracy and call us NOW," Sheriff Burnis Wilkins stated.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe sent up to raise money for Eberly's family has raised over $61,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s Investigators are asking that anyone with information pertaining to this investigation, please call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.

