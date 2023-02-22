Girl Repeatedly Raped By Lancaster County Man With Chester County Criminal Past: Authorities

A 41-year-old man raped a girl under the age of 13 years old multiple times over the course of nine months, authorities announced on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Anthony Charles Lawrence Jr, of Coatsville, is accused of raping the girl multiple times between alleged September 2021 and June of 2022, according to the West Lampeter Township police.

Detective Sgt Heinly conducted an investigation and "ultimately received approval from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Special Victims Unit to file charges against Lawrence" in front of Magisterial District Judge William E. Benner Jr. and a warrant was issued for Lawrence's arrest, according to the release.

He turned himself in to police on Tuesday, Feb. 21. He has been charged with multiple crimes including rape, unlawful contact with a minor, and multiple related charges, the police explain in the release.

Lawrence was arranged and committed to the Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail. His preliminary hearing has been set before Judge Benner on March 6 at 11 a.m., according to his latest court docket.

He has a lengthy criminal record mainly in Chester County with convictions for fleeing from the police, driving under the influence, drug use, drug manufacturing, breaking and entering, escape, assault, and resisting arrest each in separate cases starting in 2000. In sum, he has served just under four years in jail, according to his court records.

