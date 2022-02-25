Feeling Buzzed? Walmart Pharmacist Named ‘Buzzendore’ Caught On Camera Stealing Drugs: Police

A pharmacist was caught on security cameras stealing prescription medication over four days at a Walmart pharmacy, police say.

Kim D. Buzzendore, 45, of Columbia, was spotted on security footage taking the drugs from the pharmacy while she was working at the Walmart located at 2030 Fruitville Pike in Lancaster Feb. 10 through 14, Manheim Township police say.

She took $1148 worth of prescription medication from the store based on the security footage, the release shows.

Court records have not been made available as of Friday, Feb. 25.

Buzzendore is a certified pharmacist technician, according to her LinkedIn.

