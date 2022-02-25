Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: 2 Children Yelled ‘Get Out’ At Nurse With Knife Spotted In PA Home By Police
News

Feeling Buzzed? Walmart Pharmacist Named ‘Buzzendore’ Caught On Camera Stealing Drugs: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Kim Buzzendore and the Walmart she worked at in Lancaster
Kim Buzzendore and the Walmart she worked at in Lancaster Photo Credit: Manheim Township police; Google Maps (Street View)

A pharmacist was caught on security cameras stealing prescription medication over four days at a Walmart pharmacy, police say. 

Kim D. Buzzendore, 45, of Columbia, was spotted on security footage taking the drugs from the pharmacy while she was working at the Walmart located at 2030 Fruitville Pike in Lancaster Feb. 10 through 14, Manheim Township police say.

She took $1148 worth of prescription medication from the store based on the security footage, the release shows.

Court records have not been made available as of Friday, Feb. 25.

Buzzendore is a certified pharmacist technician, according to her LinkedIn.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.