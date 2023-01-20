Estranged Wife Raped, Mount Joy Husband Caught At Lancaster Courthouse, Police Say

A Mount Joy husband has been arrested at the Lancaster County courthouse for rape— among other charges, months after an incident with his estranged wife, authorities announced on Friday, January 20.

**The Following Details Could Be Disturbing To Some Readers**

Damon Seth Skrimcovsky, 39, broke into his ex-wife's home and stood over her while she was sleeping— holding her cell phone, so she could not call 911, then he proceeded to sexually assault her in the evening hours on November 13, 2022, the police say following a two-month investigation.

He was charged with Burglary, Rape, Indecent Assault, Sexual Assault, Stalking, and other related charges, and arrested on January, 19 at 8:11 a.m., according to the release by the Susquehanna Regional police department.

Skrimcovsky is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 cash bail. His preliminary has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Randall L. Miller on February 1, at 1:30 p.m., according to his latest court docket.

He has numerous other charges filed against him in active and related cases for stalking, illegal possession of a firearm, protection from abuse order violation, strangulation, and victim/witness intimidation, court records show.

