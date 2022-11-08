Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Breaking News: US Congressman Scott Perry Not Under FBI Investigation According To His Attorney
Ephrata Man Attacks Hospital Workers: Police

Jillian Pikora
Damon Ruoss
Damon Ruoss Photo Credit: Ephrata police

A 21-year-old man from Ephrata attacked hospital workers and scratched at them, police allege.

Damon M. Ruoss, was an emergency room patient at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, according to a release by the Ephrata police department. 

For an unknown reason Ruoss allegedly assaulted four hospital employees. "One victim was punched in the face and scratched, another victim was scratched and two other victims were spit on by Ruoss," police say. 

He also damaged a hospital room by punching the drywall, according to the release.

He has been charged with four felony counts of Aggravated Assault, a misdemeanor for Criminal Mischief and a summary charge for  Harassment as the result of an investigation, according to the police and court documents.

"Ruoss was arraigned and assigned to house arrest monitoring," police say.

He was released on $50,000 in bail and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Tony $. Russell at 9:30 a.m. on August 26, court records show.

