Eli Manning Goes Undercover To Crash Penn State Football Tryout (VIDEO)

"Chad Powers" was really close to becoming Penn State's newest QB —that was, until he was cut.

Eli Manning wasn't exactly what the Nittany Lions were looking for, James Franklin explained.

The Nittany Lions wannabe wore a wig, fake mustache, and prosthetics as a "home-schooled" teen in the skit filmed by Omaha Productions, going undercover as "Powers" in the latest episode of ESPN+ show's "Eli's Places" (scroll for video).

As "Powers" walks to the field for the "walk-on" try-outs, the other hopefuls can be heard saying "He looks like 32" and "He's definitely not a freshman."

Luckily, head coach James Franklin was in on the joke, but everyone else was clueless until Manning picked up the pigskin and they noticed his great arm.

Franklin revealed the truth by saying "Powers" wasn't making the team since he didn't have good enough numbers and oh, he's Eli Manning.

"I appreciate working with y'all today," Manning told the shocked players. "Y'all did great."

Manning played for Ole Miss before going pro, joining the New York Giants, where won two Super Bowls and two Super Bowl MVP awards, and set multiple team records. He retired in 2019.

