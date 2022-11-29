Central PA Man Charged For Repeatedly Raping Girl: Police

A 37-year-old man allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl "on numerous occasions" at a home in central Pennsylvania, authorities announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Jose Diego Roman Jr. was arrested on Nov. 28 following an investigation launched on July 6, 2022, according to the East Hempfield Township police department.

He is accused of sexually assaulting the girl between April and August 2019 at residences in East and West Hempfield townships, the police explain in the release.

He was charged with nine felonies: four for Involuntary Devant Sexual Intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, four for statutory sexual assault of a person 11 years or older, Corruption Of Minors, and three misdemeanors: one for Indecent Exposure and two for Indecent Assault of a Person Less than 16 years of age, according to his latest court docket.

Roman previously served jail time for a DUI at the highest rate in 2015, court records show.

He has been released from police custody on a $250,000 surety bond with a preliminary set before Magisterial District Judge Brian E. Chudzik although a date has yet to be set, according to court documents.

