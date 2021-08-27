Contact Us
date 2021-08-27
‘Better Perform The Work Quickly’ Lancaster Co. Man With Shotgun Threatened Repairman

Jillian Pikora
Michael Inshetski.
Michael Inshetski. Photo Credit: East Hempfield Township police

A man ‘racked’ or loaded the barrel of a shotgun, and told a repairman working in his home that he, “better perform the work quickly,” implying he would shoot the technician if he did not, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Michael Inshetski, 53, of the 700 block of Wild Lilac Dr. in East Petersburg, is accused of threatening a 38-year-old man from Lancaster County who was working on a repair in his home on Thursday morning.

The service technician felt terrorized and feared for his safety, so he immediately left the home and contacted police.

When officers went to Inshetski’s home to speak with him about the incident, they found him with the shotgun.

Inshetski was taken to the police department, where the following charges were filed:

  • M1 Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another
  • M2 Simple Assault

He has been released from the Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 20 at 9:45 a.m.

