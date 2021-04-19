Arrest Made In Deadly Mountville Shooting

A woman has been charged in last Friday's deadly Mountville shooting, West Hempfield police said.

Cherrelle Alish Byrd, 34 of Mountville, was in an argument with Richard Williams on the 400 block of Hillsdale Drive when they found the victim -- Richard Williams -- with a single gunshot wound, police said.

Williams later died at Lancaster General Hospital.

Byrd was arrested for criminal homicide at 4:25 a.m. on Saturday.

She was remanded to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Byrd’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 28.

