Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Number Of Americans Infected Despite Being Vaccinated, CDC Says
News

Arrest Made In Deadly Mountville Shooting

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
West Hempfield Twp PD
West Hempfield Twp PD Photo Credit: West Hempfield Twp PD Facebook photo

A woman has been charged in last Friday's deadly Mountville shooting, West Hempfield police said.

Cherrelle Alish Byrd, 34 of Mountville, was in an argument with Richard Williams on the 400 block of Hillsdale Drive when they found the victim -- Richard Williams -- with a single gunshot wound, police said.

Williams later died at Lancaster General Hospital.

Byrd was arrested for criminal homicide at 4:25 a.m. on Saturday.

She was remanded to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Byrd’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 28.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.