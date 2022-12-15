899 Bags Of Fentanyl, Cocaine Found On Group, Including Mass. Man During PA Traffic Stop

A Massuchesetts man, a woman, and two men from Pennsylvania were arrested after a traffic stop led police to discover hundreds of packets of fentanyl and cocaine among other illicit items.

Officers pulled over the group's vehicle in the 300 block of New Holland Avenue in Lancaster City on Monday, Dec. 12 at 10:30 p.m.

During a search of the vehicle the police found and seized these items:

899 packets of fentanyl.

33.8 grams of crack and powder cocaine.

46.4 grams of marijuana.

Multiple types of drug paraphernalia.

One unlawfully possessed handgun.

All four people in the car were arrested and charged as follows according to the release by the police:

Jonathan Figueroa, of Massachusetts; Felonies for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine (one count for each substance), as well as two misdemeanors for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Roberto Sanchez-Garcia, of Lancaster; Misdemeanors for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a summary offense of driving without a license.

Gustavo Alers-Machado, of Lancaster; Felonies for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, buprenorphine sublingual films, and clonazepam (one count for each substance), as well as misdemeanor charges for firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Olga Nazario-Morales, of Lancaster: Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additional details about this case were unavailable at the time of publishing. Follow Dailly Voice for updates.

