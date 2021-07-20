Contact Us
Breaking News: Gun Accidentally Discharges Injuring 2 At Lancaster County Gun Range
18-Year-Old Charged With Homicide After Amish Teen Dies Following Horse-Buggy Crash

Jillian Pikora
Phillip Cornelius Sullivan, II.
Phillip Cornelius Sullivan, II. Photo Credit: East Earl Township police

An 18-year-old from Lititz has been charged with the death of the driver of a horse-and-buggy after he hit the vehicle and fled the scene, according to East Earl Township police.

Phillip Cornelius Sullivan, II struck a horse drawn buggy (sulky cart)-- ejecting the driver and fleeing the scene of the crash along the 5700 block of Division Highway in his 2009 Lexus Sedan on July 5 around 2:45 a.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

The horse died at the scene.

Andrew J. Stoltzfus,18, of the 900 block of Pleasant View Road in Honey Brook, Chester County was transported to Lancaster General Hospital-- where he later died.

Sullivan was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance at Main Street near Weaverland Valley Road around 3:20 a.m.

Additional charges were filed by East Earl Township police on July 20:

  • F2 Homicide by Vehicle While DUI
  • F3 Homicide By Vehicle
  • F2 Accident/Victim Dies
  • M DUI: General Impairment of Driving Safely - 1st Offense
  • S Driving at Safe Speed
  • S Follow Too Closely
  • S Purchase of Alcohol Beverage By A Minor

The investigation continues with additional charges possible, according to police.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

