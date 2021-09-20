100 First Responders Called To Church Bus Crash Carry Central Pennsylvania Teens

Over 30 people have been reported as injured after a bus crash in Schuylkill County, according to Pennsylvania State police.

While returning from a retreat in New York on Sunday, one of three Lives Changed By Christ buses was traveling south on Interstate 81 when it went off exit ramp 112 toward Hegins.

The bus crossed over Route 25 and went into the woods in Frailey Township, just after 2:30 p.m.

As of Monday morning, 32 people were injured, with 6 people in critical condition.

Approximately 20 Emergency crews were called, sending over 100 first responders to the scene.

The road was closed for hours as crews worked and investigators tried to reconstruct the accident.

The church has released the following statement:

LCBC Family and Friends, This afternoon a bus returning from the LCBC HSM Fall Retreat carrying high school freshman and sophomore girls and volunteer leaders from our Manheim campus was involved in an accident. Our staff are onsite and are still working to gather all the details, but there are injured passengers who have been taken to nearby hospitals. There were a total of 3 buses returning to the Manheim campus, the other two buses have arrived safely to the campus. Please join us in praying for our Manheim students, parents, and leaders, asking for God's care and protection of all involved. Updates will be provided as more information is received. Thank you for your prayers, David

