Murder Charge: PA Grandma Slammed Into Wall Until She Loses Consciousness, Police

Mary Sigman was found in cardiac arrest at a home on Sigman Road in Providence Township at 11:31 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, according to the release by state police.

Troopers responder to the called discovered Mary was the victim of a domestic dispute with her granddaughter, Shasta Sigman.

Shasta pushed Mary into a wall, she then "fell to the ground and forcefully hit her head against a wall, causing her to lose consciousness and suffer cardiac arrest," the police said.

Emergency medical services at the scene "were able to obtain a pulse" and rushed Mary to Lancaster General Hospital but ultimately "she succumbed to her injuries," as stated in the release.

Shasta taken into custody and charged with Murder of 3rd Degree, Involuntary Manslaughter, and Aggravated Assault, according to PSP.

Her bail was originally set at $100,000 for the aggravated assaulted, but once her grandmother past and the additional charges were filed she was denied bail per state law on murder charges. She remains in the Lancaster County Prison, court records show.

Her preliminary has been set before Magisterial District Judge Stuart J. Mylin at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, according to her court docket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.