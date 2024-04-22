Malcolm Parker, 74 of Lancaster City, was taken to an area hospital follow a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main Street and New Street in East Petersburg Borough, Stevens that happened around 3:53 p.m. on April 7, the department detailed in the release.

Parker passed away on Friday, April 19, according to the police.

Regarding the crash the police released the following statement:

"Evidence from the preliminary investigation suggested that Parker failed to yield to oncoming traffic, at a stop sign, as he entered Main Street from New Street. The NLCRPD Crash Team has been involved in the investigation and will continue to seek conclusions and determine outcomes associated with the incident. The NLCRPD extends its sincere condolences to the Parker family."

Anyone with information on this fatal crash is asked to contact the police.

