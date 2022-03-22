PA Ballet Dancer Gets Standing Ovation From 'American Idol' Judges

A Pennsylvania man has been working as a professional ballet dancer in Germany but he is back in the US and he just made it through his audition to join the 20th season of American Idol, thanks in part to some Incubus's Frontman Brandon Boyd.

Skyler Maxy-Wert, of Lancaster, told the judge how he grew up as the son of a mime who loved the arts and performing, he told the judges.

He moved to New York City when he was 13-years-old to study ballet at the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School at American Ballet Theatre "to fulfill my dream of becoming a professional dancer," before joining the ABT company for a year, he said in a GoFundMe campaign in 2013.

The campaign was launched to help him move to Dresden, Germany to launch his professional dance career with Semperoper Ballett— which is where he's been since 2014.

But fortunately for us, the band Incubus's Frontman Brandon Boyd saw a video of Maxy-Wert singing on Instagram and encouraged him to audition for the show.

Now, he's heading to Hollywood for the show's 20 season (the fifth on ABC) and fans of his audition are already suggesting that he is top 20 material, but you'll have to watch to find out.

You can check out his ovation-worthy, full audition in the video player below.

