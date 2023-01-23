PA Amish Tourist Spot Famous For Shoofly Pie Hits Market For $2.4M

You could own the recipe for "the best" Shoofly pie and a famous Lancaster County Amish tourist attraction with all the equipment to bake it for $2.4 million, according to a recent real estate listing with Weichert.

A beloved bakery that is known as the home to "America's Best Shoofly Pie" featuring a large windmill full of 10,000 uniquely Pennsylvania souvenirs like "I love Intercourse" t-shirts closed on January 1, 2023 and has been listed for sale on Monday, Jan. 23.

Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery at 2857 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, Ronks "made the shoo-fly pie famous" when they began selling the molasses-based pie nationwide in 1946 and were featured in Time magazine, according to the company's website.

The business itself opened in the 1920s as a luncheonette serving Pennsylvania Dutch food, but when Paul Stahl brought the business in 1991 he closed the restaurant and focused on the bakery, and added the gift shop, he explained in an interview with PennLive.

Now, all five buildings— including the landmark windmill with the inventory and the recipe for the shoofly pie— all the equipment, fixtures, and additional recipes on the 3.5-acre property have been listed.

The buildings include a 7,000 square-foot main building with the windmill gift shop and 96-pie capacity commercial oven, pie press, and commercial mixer-equipped bakery; a 2,200 square-foot lower level used for storage; the former home of Jakey’s Amish BBQ— a 110-seat restaurant— outbuildings; and two uninhabitable homes, as detailed in the listing which you can check out here.

