Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Breaking News: Pedestrian Struck, Rushed To Hospital In Central PA
Dunkin' Opens Next Gen Store With Cold Brew On Tap In Central PA

Jillian Pikora
Dunkin' Next Gen in central Pennsylvania.
Dunkin' Next Gen in central Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Dunkin' (Submitted)

America's favorite coffee shops has a new look and new features, and one of these stores is now open in central Pennsylvania.

Dunkin', previously known as Dunkin' Donuts, has been an American staple since 1950, but even though the company is over 70 years old their latest restaurants are ready for the future.

On Christmas Eve Dunkin' opened one of these Next Gen restaurants at 580 Centerville Road in Lancaster, so now folks in the area can run on Dunkin’ faster and more conveniently than ever before.

The new Next Gen restaurant offers not only a vibrant, fresh look but it includes new features such as a contactless drive-thru, complimentary Wi-Fi, and an innovative tap system.

The tap system provides consistently cold sips, such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew-- which is a Next Gen exclusive.

All these caffeinated drinks are in addition to new “flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make handcrafted drinks to order,” according to a release by Dunkin’.

This Next Gen Lancaster restaurant, is a Dunkin’ franchise location owned by Richard Pergolis, who currently owns and operates two Dunkin’ locations throughout Pennsylvania.

The restaurant employs approximately 20 crew members and is open daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 1,800 square-foot store’s grand opening has been scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m., according to a spokesperson from Dunkin’.

