Jeffrey Moreau, now 18 of the 300 block of South Prince Street, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a minor, recklessly endangering another person (two counts), and tampering with evidence before being sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn.

The charges were for shooting a 15-year-old boy in the buttock in the 400 block of South Queen Street around 4 p.m. on April 26, 2022, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Social media accounts for Moreau matched him to the suspected shooter as seen on Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras and he turned himself over to the police shortly after he was identified, according to the DA and as Daily Voice reported.

The stolen gun he used was found in a metal grate in the 400 block of East Strawberry Street, the DA detailed in the updated release.

Judge Spahn sentenced Moreau to 3 ½ to 7 years in prison on Jan. 31, according to the DA.

Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart prosecuted the case. Lancaster City Police Detective Jared Snader filed charges.

