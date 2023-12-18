Allen "Ray" Nolt, was driving along Cabin Drive in West Earl Township when his vehicle became "trapped in the high waters" of the Conestoga River on Monday morning, Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber explained.

The "submerged" 73-year-old was rescued from his vehicle and taken to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital's Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead at 7:43 a.m., on Dec. 18, Bieber detailed.

Nolt's body was taken to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further investigation, according to Bieber. An autopsy has been scheduled; his cause and manner of death are pending the results.

There was heavy flooding throughout the region including the area of the historical Zook's Mill Covered Bridge over the Cocalico Creek.

The bridge is part of Discover Lancaster's "Lititiz and its Countryside" tour. The bridge does not immediately appear damaged and it has seen worse flooding like with Hurricane Agnes in June 1972, as a plaque inside the bridge notes.

Zook's Mill Covered Bridge is only 12 minutes by car from the oldest covered bridge in Lancaster Couty, Bitzer's Mill Covered Bridge, which is still closed after an over 13-foot tall tractor-trailer attempted to drive through its 10-foot six-inch tall opening.

First responders remind the public never to risk driving in flash flood zones during storms especially if you already see rising water; "turn around, don't drown."

