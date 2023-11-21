Truck Stuck Ephrata's Iconic, Oldest Covered Bridge (Photos)

Bitzer’s Mill Covered Bridge, previously known as Martin's Mill Bridge, Eberly's Cider Mill Covered Bridge, and Fiand's/Fiantz's Covered Bridge — has closed for the first time since the early 2000s after a tractor-trailer became lodges inside of it.

Stacy Pater, 50 of Albany, Georgia, was driving a 2020 Freightliner with a height of 13’4” for Woodgrain Transportation LLC out of Fruitland, Idaho on Monday, Nov. 20, West Earl Township police detailed in a release.

She attempted to cross the covered bridge, which has a height restriction of 10’6” around 9 a.m., "leading to significant damage to the bridge during the attempted crossing," the police said.

When officers arrived they discovered Pater had actually "exacerbated the situation by causing further harm to the bridge during attempted maneuvers to reverse off the structure," as stated in the release.

The Farmersville Fire Department came and helped remove the truck, and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials assessed the extent of the damage. The PennDOT officially decided the bridge needed repairs and a "comprehensive inspection" so it remains closed with no scheduled date to reopen.

The closure is at Cinder Mill, Covered Bridge, and Cats Back roads in Ephrata. A detour has been put in place at Farmersville Road/Route 1010, Route 322, and Pleasant Valley Road.

"Officer John Donnelly of the Manheim Township Police Department conducted a Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program inspection on the tractor-trailer involved in the incident," the police said. West Earl Township Officer Justin Cruce is leading the investigation and charges against Pater, are pending.

This is the first time the bridge has closed since "the bridge's characteristic diagonal flooring surface was removed, exposing an older floor that runs lengthwise" and steel I-beams were installed under the floor to help support the foundation in the early 2000s — "this has slightly increased the clearance," according to Lost Bridges.

Bitzer's Mill Covered Bridge is the oldest still in-use covered bridge in Lancaster County and is part of Discover Lancaster's Northern Amish Countryside covered bridge tour.

It is also one of just 200 covered bridges that remain standing in Pennsylvania — which is the most out of any state in the country, according to Only In Your State.

It was built in 1846 for $1,115 by George Fink and Sam Reamsnyder and has a span of 99 feet. The bridge has been on the National Registry of Historic Places since 1980 under the number 80003516, you can view the registration documents and original photo submission in the National Archives by clicking here.

