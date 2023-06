Manheim Township Fire Rescue worked to pull the submerged sedan from the Conestoga River in Lancaster County.

It was pulled from the river near Pleasure Road and East Walnut Street.

No one was in the vehicle, authorities told Daily Voice.

Crews were first alerted to the vehicle in the river around 6 a.m., but the circumstances that lead to it getting there have not been released.

