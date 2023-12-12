Fair 37°

Ephrata Man Dies In Crash Into Cocalico Creek: Police

A man is dead after a car crash into Cocalico Creek, Ephrata Police announced on Tuesday, Dec. 12. 

<p>The scene of the fatal car crashed into&nbsp;Cocalico Creek.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Ephrata PD
The unidentified 77-year-old Ephrata resident is thought to have had a medical event before driving his Toyota Corolla off the 100 block of Old Mill Road in the borough. He went on to strike a pedestrian crossing sign, then slammed into a fence all before "going over an embankment into the Cocalico Creek.," a witness told the authorities. This all happened around 4:40 a.m. on Dec. 12, according to the police.

A water rescue was performed but the sole occupant of the corolla was already dead when EMS got to him, the police explained. 

The Ephrata Police were assisted on the scene by the Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company, Lincoln Fire Company, Ephrata Ambulance Company, and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this deadly crash is asked to contact the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200.

