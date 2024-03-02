Jeremy Leonard of the first block of South Belmont Road in Paradise, was on schedule 1 drugs when he crashed a blue Honda Civic into a tree in the first block of Corner Ketch Road in Paradise Township at approximately 8:16 p.m. on July 13, 2021 — killing Kamryn Darlene Elwood, authorities detailed in several releases over the years since the crash.

Elwood, 19 of Sadsburyville previously of Coatesville, was originally going to be airlifted from the scene of the crash, but ultimately, a coroner was called, as Lancaster County Wide Communications told Daily Voice at the time — she was identified later by the county coroner's office.

Her cause of death was initially reported as multiple traumatic injuries and the manner was ruled accidental, according to the coroner's report.

A juvenile passenger "sustained serious injuries after being ejected from the vehicle. There were four total occupants in the vehicle. Leonard admitted to driving the vehicle and witnesses at the scene reported aggressive driving prior to the crash," the DA detailed in this latest release.

For reasons that are not immediately clear, charges were not filed in this case until Sept. 2023.

Leonard's case was expected to have a status conference on April 4, but on Wednesday, Feb. 28 he pleaded guilty to the following charges before Judge Dennis Reinaker, court records show:

Felony Homicide By Vehicle While DUI.

Felony Homicide By Vehicle.

Felony Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI.

Felony Aggravated Assault By Vehicle.

Misdemeanors for DUI-related charges (four counts).

Misdemeanors for Recklessly Endangering Another Person (three counts).

Summaries for traffic offense (three counts).

Reinaker sentenced him to 1 ½ to 10 years in prison, the DA explained in a release.

Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Blazier prosecuted the case. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Richard Whitehouse filed charges.

Leonard is a father according to his social media.

Kamryn was a 2020 graduate of Coatsville High School who had gone on to study forensics at an area college, according to her obituary and her social media.

"She loved animals, especially horses," she also liked music, styling herself, watching vampire dramas, and spending time with her family, as stated in her obituary.

She is survived by her parents, three siblings, and extended family. Her funeral was held in Parkesburg at Wilde Funeral Home on Friday, July 23rd, 2021.

Her friends described her as "someone who always had a smile on her face even through dark times."

One of her very last posts on Facebook was about who she'd like to look for first in heaven, she said, her grandma.

Daily Voice offenses our condolences to all affected by this tragedy.

