DNA Matches Lititz 18-Year-Old To Rape Of 15-Year-Old Girl: Police

Elyas Ryan Hoag, 18, was identified as the suspect through evidence including a DNA match, according to the police.

NLCRPD detectives began their investigation into the incident after the 15-year-old girl's rape in the first block of Apple Hill Drive Warwick Township was reported at 12:48 a.m. on April 11, 2023.

The DNA samples and additional evidence was reviewed the caseby Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and the following criminal charges were filed again Hoag for an incident dated April 10, 2023:

Felony rape by forcible compulsion.

Felony sexual assault.

Felony aggravated indecent assault without consent.

Felony aggravated indecent assault - forcible compulsion.

Felony corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above.

He was arrested and arraigned before Magesterial District Judge Edward A. Tobin at 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 11, and was released on $75,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing was held before Tobin at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 21, according to his court docket.

Additional information is unavailable as the court records have not been updated since his hearing as of the time of this publication.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.