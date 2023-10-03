Child Struck By Car In Ephrata: Police

The 12-year-old boy was not crossing at a crosswalk and did not yield the right-of-way to vehicles when he attempted to run across the street, the police said.

The boy was struck by a car driven by a 36-year-old resident in the 800 block of West Main Street/US 322 in Ephrata Borough at 6:36 p.m. on Oct. 2, according to borough police.

"The boy was transported to Hershey Medical Center for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening," the Ephrata Police concluded its release.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.