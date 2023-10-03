Fog 58°

SHARE

Child Struck By Car In Ephrata: Police

A boy was struck by a vehicle in Ephrata on Monday evening, police say. 

The 800 block of West Main Street/US 322 in Ephrata.
The 800 block of West Main Street/US 322 in Ephrata. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The 12-year-old boy was not crossing at a crosswalk and did not yield the right-of-way to vehicles when he attempted to run across the street, the police said. 

The boy was struck by a car driven by a 36-year-old resident in the 800 block of West Main Street/US 322 in Ephrata Borough at 6:36 p.m. on Oct. 2, according to borough police. 

"The boy was transported to Hershey Medical Center for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening," the Ephrata Police concluded its release.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE