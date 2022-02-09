Sedan Too Boring? Thief Exchanges It For Off-Road 'Trophy Truck'

The driver of a boring red sedan pulled up to the PA Auction Center to get an exciting new vehicle, at 2 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, police say.

The suspect stole the 2021 Can-Am Maverick XMR Turbo RR side-by-side, called a "Trophy Truck" by the manufacturer, from the center located at 1141 Weawit Street, according to East Earl Township police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302.

