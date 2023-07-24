22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Lancaster County Crash: Coroner

The police were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and Greenfield Road in East Lampeter Township at 6:03 p.m. on July 22, 2023.
Cristian Cintora Murillo of West Grove died at the scene of the crash, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's office.
The crash was between a pickup truck and a motorcycle, according to the coroner's office.
East Lampeter Township police are investigating the cause of the crash.
His sister has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his funeral and burial costs.
Click here to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.
