22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Lancaster County Crash: Coroner

The police were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and Greenfield Road in East Lampeter Township at 6:03 p.m. on July 22, 2023.

Cristian Cintora Murillo of West Grove died at the scene of the crash, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's office.

The crash was between a pickup truck and a motorcycle, according to the coroner's office.

East Lampeter Township police are investigating the cause of the crash.

His sister has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his funeral and burial costs.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

