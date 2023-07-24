Fair 80°

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Lancaster County Crash: Coroner

A 22-year-old Lancaster man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, authorities said. 

Cristian Cintora Murillo.
Cristian Cintora Murillo. Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Consuelo Cintora
Jillian Pikora
The police were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and Greenfield Road in East Lampeter Township at 6:03 p.m. on July 22, 2023.

Cristian Cintora Murillo of West Grove died at the scene of the crash, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's office. 

The crash was between a pickup truck and a motorcycle, according to the coroner's office.

East Lampeter Township police are investigating the cause of the crash.

His sister has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his funeral and burial costs. 

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe campaign. 

