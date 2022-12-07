Jesse James Survives Icy High-Speed Rollover Crash Only To Get Hit By Train Seconds Later In PA

A 26-year-old man has died after an icy crash onto train tracks in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Jesse James McGran Sutch, of Newport, has been identified as the victim of this deadly crash by his mother.

Sutch had been driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty west on Lower Bailey Road in Oliver Township when he was attempting "to navigate the roadway at speeds too fast for the icy conditions," losing control of his vehicle— crossing into the opposing lane of traffic on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and 6 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police in the afternoon on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The front end of his vehicle struck an embankment, rolling several times before landing on its roof on the train tracks—Amazing, Sutch survived the crash and was standing outside of his vehicle when a Norfolk South train slammed into him.

Pennsylvania state police in Newport continue to investigate this deadly crash.

His mother, Tammy Jo Sutch, says that services for her son will be held after the holidays and she thanks the community for its support on behalf of her entire family.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Sutch family to offer our condolences.

We've also contacted Norfolk Southern for additional information about the crash but have not heard back as of Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.

