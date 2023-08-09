Mass Casualty: Tractor-Trailer V. RV Crash On I-81 Near Chambersburg, PennDOT

The RV was pulling a trailer in the southbound lanes of I-81 when it crossed over into the northbound lanes for an unknown reason — breaking through a double-cabled median barrier, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson David Thompson.
The RV collided with a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes at 8:53 p.m., on Aug. 9, according to Thompson.
Five fatalities were reported by 10:28 p.m., Thompson explained.
The northbound lanes of I-81 were shut down between exits 16: US 30 - Lincoln Way and 20: PA 997 - Scotland in Greene Township, Chambersburg, according to PennDOT's 551 pa.
The roadway remained closed as of 11:30 p.m.
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the deadly crash.
This is a developing story, check back here for updates.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.