Mass Casualty: Tractor-Trailer V. RV Crash On I-81 Near Chambersburg, PennDOT

The RV was pulling a trailer in the southbound lanes of I-81 when it crossed over into the northbound lanes for an unknown reason — breaking through a double-cabled median barrier, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson David Thompson.

The RV collided with a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes at 8:53 p.m., on Aug. 9, according to Thompson.

Five fatalities were reported by 10:28 p.m., Thompson explained.

The northbound lanes of I-81 were shut down between exits 16: US 30 - Lincoln Way and 20: PA 997 - Scotland in Greene Township, Chambersburg, according to PennDOT's 551 pa.

The roadway remained closed as of 11:30 p.m.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the deadly crash.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

