Bonnie Louise Gingrich, 38 of Hagerstown, MD, messaged a student at Shalom Christian Academy; meeting with them in hugging, kissing their check, and touching the child's genitals — all within the school, Pennsylvania State Police alleged in the affidavit of probable cause.

She went on to invite the child to meet up outside of school, create a secret social media account to chat more privately, and then delete the messages "for fear that someone would find out," police stated in the release citing a report from Childline.

Those incidents allegedly happened between November 2023 and March 2024.

The age of the child/student was not included in the court document.

Gingrich was charged with sexual contact with a student, corruption of minors, and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, court records show.

Her preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Kelly L. Rock at 10:50 a.m. on June 24, as detailed in her court docket. She was released on free on unsecured $50,000 bail. Gingrich's preliminary hearing is also set before Judge Rock at 9:30 a.m. on July 16.

