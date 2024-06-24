Benjamin "Ben" Browall of Waynesboro, PA previously of Hagerstown, MD, was the passenger in a 2002 Subaru sedan driven by Kirkland M. Knepper, 23 also of Waynesboro when a wild crash happened just before 8 p.m. on June 23, according to a release by the Pennsylvania State Police.

While in the 5000 block of Old Forge Road, Quincy Township heading south, Knepper left the roadway for an unknown reason — striking a tree, rolling into another tree and finally landing upside down, PSP Chambersburg Trooper Tyler Zilen detailed in the release.

Browall was thrown from the Subaru before either tree was struck, according to Trooper Zilen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Knepper crawled out the rear windshielded, flagged down a passing car for help, and was taken to Waynesboro Hospital with a "suspected serious injury," as stated in the PSP release.

The crash remains under investigation by state police. Pending the results, Knepper could be charged with "33091 Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic," according to the release.

Ben was played under #84 as a Bulldog on the Hagerstown Youth Hockey Association for multiple seasons, according to a Facebook post by the association.

Additional information about Ben or his funeral have not been releasd at the time of publishing. His family is invited to contact Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

