Two Men's Bodies Pulled From Creek In PA Park: Police

The department's Homicide Unit was called to Moon Township around 4:05 p.m. on June 28 after 911 received a call "of a body floating in the Montour Run Creek near the Montour Run Trail," police detailed in the release.

After first responders spotted the dead man "floating in approximately 6 feet of water," divers were called to "retrieve the body," as stated in the release.

That's when things got even creepier, "while divers were in the water they discovered a second adult male in approximately 10 feet of water," police said.

The HU's initial investigation "shows no signs of foul play," but these deaths are being investigated as homicides according to the release's headline.

Both bodies were taken to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office for the cause and manner of death to be determined.

Anyone with information about this incident or these men is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

