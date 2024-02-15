Joshua Leyo, 30 of Altoona, was found with "serious injuries" in a stairwell at the Pittsburgh International Airport around 7:55 a.m., according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

Leyo was wanted in Blair County on murder charges following a "suspicious death" in the 200 block of East Maple Avenue at 1:43 p.m. on Feb. 13, the Altoona Police Department said and court records confirmed.

Leyo is a felon who is currently in his second year of a 10 probation sentence for an "aggravated assault - attempts to cause or causes bodily injuries with a deadly weapon" he committed on May 28, 2021, his previous court docket shows.

He has been charged with the following in connection with the homicide in Altoona, his latest court docket details:

Murder Of The First Degree.

Felony Murder Of The Third Degree.

Felony Aggravated Assault - attempts to cause serious bodily injuries or causes injury with extreme indifference.

Felony Aggravated Assault - attempts to cause or causes bodily injuries with a deadly weapon.

Misdemeanor Possession of an Instrument Of Crime with Intent.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Leyo was taken to an area hospital for his injuries and has yet to be arraigned at the time of writing. Based on the charges he will be denied bail per state law.

The Allegheny County PD is working with the Altoona PD to extradite him to Blair County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.