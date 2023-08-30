Mostly Cloudy 81°

Wedding Officiant From Delco, 66, Revealed As 'Golden Bachelor' Contestant

For the first time in Bachelor franchise history, 22 women in the prime of their lives will roll up their stockings and step into the spotlight for a chance at love.

Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
The women of the "Golden Bachelor" premiering in September on ABC. Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
And one of them is a 66-year-old wedding officiant from Delaware County.

The women are all ages 60 to 75 and are hoping for lasting love with Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner, whose wife died in 2017.

Susan, of Aston, is quite the catch – she’s loyal, compassionate, has a longtime career as a hair and makeup artist; and for the cherry on top, she’s also a great golfer. When Susan isn’t on the golf course or working at the salon, she loves spending time with her kids and grandkids at the beach. 

She also enjoys going to concerts, with two of her all-time favorite shows being The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd. Susan knows what she’s looking for in a man and hopes Gerry is athletic, funny and honest. For Susan, this journey is all about finding her forever, so here’s hoping she can find that meaningful connection with Gerry.

Fun facts:

  • Susan has a pair of pink go-go boots that she LOVES.
  • Susan dreams of having lunch with Kris Jenner.
  • Susan loves eating leftovers from the night before. 

Susan and the 21 other accomplished golden ladies will take time away from their established home lives, friends and family, in the quest to rediscover love — and perhaps even themselves — in the process, when “The Golden Bachelor” premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28 on ABC, at 8 p.m.

