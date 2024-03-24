Lin'ajah Brooker was playing near Chester Creek off 8th Street sometime before 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23 when she slipped and fell in, officials said at a press briefing.

Fire Commissioner John-Paul Shirley said crews arrived on scene within two minutes. The US Coast Guard and various fire departments with water rescue units were brought to the scene looking along Chester Creek and the Delaware River.

On Sunday afternoon, March 24, Shirley said the rescue effort was deemed a recovery effort.

