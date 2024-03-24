Fair 47°

Chester Creek Search For Lin'ajah Brooker

The search for a 6-year-old girl swept away by a creek in Chester, PA after this weekend's storm continues as a recovery operation, officials said.

Delaware County Emergency Services 911 at the scene.

 Photo Credit: Delaware County Emergency Services 911 Facebook
Lin'ajah Brooker was playing near Chester Creek off 8th Street sometime before 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23 when she slipped and fell in, officials said at a press briefing.

Fire Commissioner John-Paul Shirley said crews arrived on scene within two minutes. The US Coast Guard and various fire departments with water rescue units were brought to the scene looking along Chester Creek and the Delaware River.

On Sunday afternoon, March 24, Shirley said the rescue effort was deemed a recovery effort.

