Police & Fire

Worker Found Dead In Delco Smoke Shop, Suspect Sought

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Suspect wanted in killing at Empire Smoke Shop & Phones.
Suspect wanted in killing at Empire Smoke Shop & Phones. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Ridley Township PD

Police have released a photo of the suspect sought in a Delaware County homicide investigation.

An employee of Empire Smoke Shop & Phones, located at 1418 Chester Pike in Crum Lynne, was shot and killed inside the store Friday morning.

Authorities are trying to identify the individual pictured above, believed to have fired the gun that killed the victim before fleeing.

Anyone who can identify the male please contact the Ridley Township Police at 610-532-4000 or ridleydetectives@ridleytwp.org

