Winning $785K PA Lottery Fast Play Ticket Sold At Delaware County Wawa

Nicole Acosta
Wawa is located at 1550 Chester Pike in Folcroft
Wawa is located at 1550 Chester Pike in Folcroft Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $785,032 was sold in Delaware County.

The Blank Check ticket was sold on Wednesday, May 25 at the Wawa store on Chester Pike in Folcroft, state lottery officials said Thursday.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Blank Check is a $20 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $200,000.

To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s official app. The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

