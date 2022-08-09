Wanted Man Fleeing Police Jumps From Roof To Roof In Delco

A wanted man went to great lengths to avoid local and federal authorities serving multiple arrest warrants at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs.

As soon as members of the US Marshals Service and Chester City Police Department knocked on Dennis Pierce's door on West 9th Street, he was seen jumping from his roof onto a neighbor's roof around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, they said.

He then entered a nearby house through a third-floor window and hid on the first floor, where he was eventually sniffed out by a police dog, authorities said.

While searching two of the involved homes, authorities found heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug scales, drug packaging, cell phones, a shotgun, and two handguns, they said.

Pierce, who had been wanted on weapons violations, was arrested and brought to Chester police headquarters.

He was remanded to Delaware County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.

