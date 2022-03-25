US Marshals Nab Delaware County Arsonist

A 27-year-old woman accused of starting a car fire last month in Delaware County was arrested by members of the US Marshals Service, authorities said.

Danita Thomas, of Chester, set fire to a 1991 Chevrolet Caprice in the 300 block of Wilson Street on Friday, Feb. 25 around 12:25 p.m., Chester City police said.

It was quickly extinguished by local firefighters, they said.

Police did not immediately specify a motive for the arson or if anyone was in the car at the time.

With help from witnesses and video footage of the incident, police identified Thomas as the arsonist. She also happened to have a probation warrant at the time of the incident, police said.

She was arrested by members of the US Marshals Service at her Chester home on Thursday, March 24.

Thomas was arraigned on charges of aggravated arson, risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct, records show.

She was remanded to Delaware County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $10,000 bail, according to court papers. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 6.

