Unbelted Girl, 12, Dead, 5 Others Injured In I-95 Crash In PA, State Police Say

Cecilia Levine
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A 12-year-old girl died and four children were injured when the minivan they were riding in overturned on I-95 in Delaware County Saturday, authorities said.

The crash occurred when the driver, Cynthia Yvette Rodriguez, 27, lost control around 11:30 a.m. on the northbound side near Tinicum Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Rodriguez and the girl -- of Ridley Park -- were both ejected. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene while Rodriguez was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Meanwhile, another woman, 34, and four children ages 10, 9, 6 and 2 months, suffered non life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Rodriguez and the girl were both unbuckled, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

