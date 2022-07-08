Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Two Shot Dead During Upper Darby Funeral Procession Ambush: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Person of interest
Person of interest Photo Credit: Upper Darby Township Police

Two people were killed in what authorities are calling a targeted shooting that occurred during a funeral procession for a murder victim in Upper Darby Friday, July 8, authorities said.

Officers were called to Marshall Road and Powell Lane around 1 p.m., Upper Darby police said. The victims, who were only identified as men in their 20s, died at the scene, police said.

Police on Friday evening released photos of a person of interest.

"One hundred percent targeted, 100% ambushed," Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told 6abc.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Darby Police Department at 610-734-7693 and ask for the detective division.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.