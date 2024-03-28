Delco Powerball Player Wins $1 Million

The lucky winner matched five of the six balls pulled in the Wednesday, March 27 drawing to win $1 million minus withholding, lotto reps said.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, March 30 drawing has rolled to $935 million.

“With this jackpot rolling, it’s creating a lot of buzz, plus offering up the opportunity to dream big,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

“In Pennsylvania, tickets are selling at a rate of more than $1,400 each minute and that’s also exciting for our older population, who benefits from proceeds generated by game sales like these.”

Winners are not known until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated. Players have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prize, but online winnings automatically appear in the player's account after their claim is processed.

More than 117,000 other Powerball players won prizes of some amount in the Wednesday drawing and every player is encouraged to double-check every ticket, every time.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.