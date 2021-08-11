Suspect Sought In Deadly Shooting Inside Darby Home Next To Church

A suspect has been identified in connection with a deadly shooting inside a Darby home next to a church, authorities said.

Officers responding to a home in the 1000 block of Center Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday found Bennie Drake, unconscious and suffering from nine gunshot wounds, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

Paramedics subsequently declared Drake dead at the scene, authorities said.

The rental home, owned by Mount Zion AME Church, is not affiliated with church business, authorities told 6abc.

The shooting occurred after a verbal confrontation between the victim and a man identified as Rasheed Robinson, 25, of East Lansdowne, the DA's office said. Robinson shot Drake and then fled the scene.

A warrant has been issued for Robinson’s arrest, and authorities are seeking the public's help locating him.

Robinson is described as a medium build, approximately 5’5”, and 140 pounds. He has two facial tattoos -- one says “SNL” on the right side of the right eye and the other is Arabic writing.

Robinson is known to frequent the area of 60th and Spruce/ 60th and Cedar as well as the area of Mayfair and Oxford Circle in Philadelphia.

The investigation is being led by Officer Anthony Salvatore from Darby Borough Police Department who can be reached at 610-586-1100.

