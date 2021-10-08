Police Probe Deadly Shooting Inside Darby Home Next To Church

Police in Delaware County are investigating a weekend shooting that left a man dead inside a Darby home next to a church, reports say.

Officers found a man -- whose identity has not been publicly released -- shot to death inside a home in the 1000 block of Center Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 6abc reports.

The rental home, owned by Mount Zion AME Church, is not affiliated with church business, authorities told the news outlet.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still searching for a suspect.

Click here for the full report by 6abc.

