Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Police Probe Deadly Shooting Inside Darby Home Next To Church

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
1000 block of Center Street
1000 block of Center Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Delaware County are investigating a weekend shooting that left a man dead inside a Darby home next to a church, reports say.

Officers found a man -- whose identity has not been publicly released --  shot to death inside a home in the 1000 block of Center Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 6abc reports.

The rental home, owned by Mount Zion AME Church, is not affiliated with church business, authorities told the news outlet.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still searching for a suspect.

Click here for the full report by 6abc.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.